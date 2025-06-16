PATH service in and out of Hoboken suspended due to power outage; morning commute may be impacted

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- PATH Train service in and out of Hoboken is suspended due to a power outage.
NJ Transit officials announced the suspension around 8 p.m. Sunday.
The City of Hoboken is warning commuters to prepare for potential service disruptions for the morning commute.
NJ Transit says they will cross-honor passes.
