PATH service in and out of Hoboken suspended due to power outage; morning commute may be impacted

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- PATH Train service in and out of Hoboken is suspended due to a power outage.

NJ Transit officials announced the suspension around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The City of Hoboken is warning commuters to prepare for potential service disruptions for the morning commute.

NJ Transit says they will cross-honor passes.

