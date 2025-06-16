24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
PATH service in and out of Hoboken suspended due to power outage; morning commute may be impacted

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, June 16, 2025 2:13AM
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- PATH Train service in and out of Hoboken is suspended due to a power outage.

NJ Transit officials announced the suspension around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The City of Hoboken is warning commuters to prepare for potential service disruptions for the morning commute.

NJ Transit says they will cross-honor passes.

