Power outage causes major disruption to PATH train service; some passengers evacuated

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A power outage during the heart of the Tuesday evening commute led to a nightmare for some commuters taking the PATH.

Port Authority officials say that around 6:10 p.m., PATH train service between Journal Square-33rd Street and Hoboken-33rd Street was suspended due to a power outage between Hoboken and Christopher Street stations.

Power was restored just after 7:30 p.m., and service between Journal Square-33rd Street and Hoboken-33rd Street resumed with a modified schedule, but it still made for a rough night for some passengers.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows passengers being evacuated from the PATH train tunnels.

Service between Newark-World Trade Center and Hoboken-World Trade Center is operating with delays.

