Pentagon intelligence agency pauses events related to MLK Day, Black History Month

President Donald Trump has kicked off his second term with a flurry of executive actions on immigration, the economy, DEI and more.

President Donald Trump has kicked off his second term with a flurry of executive actions on immigration, the economy, DEI and more.

President Donald Trump has kicked off his second term with a flurry of executive actions on immigration, the economy, DEI and more.

President Donald Trump has kicked off his second term with a flurry of executive actions on immigration, the economy, DEI and more.

In response to President Donald Trump's executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, the Pentagon's intelligence agency has paused special event programs and related events, including for Juneteenth, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black History Month, Holocaust Days of Remembrance and Pride Month, according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

Despite being on the list of the Defense Intelligence Agency's paused events and activities, the memo clarified that Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth will remain federal holidays.

"The Defense Intelligence Agency is working with the Department of Defense to fully implement all Executive Orders and Administration guidance in a timely manner," Lt. Cmdr. Seth Clarke, DIA spokesman, told ABC News in a statement when asked about the memo. "As we receive additional guidance, we will continue to update our internal guidance."

A copy of the memo began circulating on social media Wednesday morning.

The affected events, per the memo, which is dated Jan. 28, 2025, include: Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday, Black History Month, Women's History Month, Holocaust Day and Days of Remembrance, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Pride, Juneteenth, Women's Equality Day, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month and National American Indian Heritage Month.

The pause comes as Black History Month is set to begin on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Trump has targeted DEI initiatives in a series of executive orders in his first week in office, with the White House saying that "DEI creates and then amplifies prejudicial hostility and exacerbates interpersonal conflict."

The memo also noted that the DIA would "pause Agency Resource Groups, Affinity Groups, and Employee Networking Groups, effective immediately and until further notice."