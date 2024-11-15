Pentagon's UFO report finds over 700 new cases, with 21 the agency could not explain

The Pentagon and the Director of National Intelligence have released the annual report on UFO sightings and while they still haven't found any extraterrestrial origin for the more than 700 new reports that came in last year, there are about two dozen that have them really curious.

UAP is the term the Pentagon and the intelligence community use to describe UFOs, which stands for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. The agency that reviews all of the new incidents being reported by military personnel and now additional federal agencies is the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

From May 2023 to June 2024, AARO received 757 new incident reports, 485 that occurred in that time period and another 272 reports from 2021 and 2022 that had not been previously sent to the agency. That's a sizable increase from previous reports, for example, last year's report cited 281 new reports during its review period, something Pentagon officials said Thursday was due to a greater awareness about reporting UAP incidents, not that they have been growing in frequency.

FILE - The Pentagon and the surrounding area is seen in this aerial view in Washington, Jan. 26, 2020. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Overall the total number of cases that have been reviewed by AARO since its founding is now 1,652.

AARO has "discovered no evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology" according to this year's report. A small number of this year's reports had terrestrial explanations and a significant number will be left for further review, but one thing they haven't found is that some of the reports are attributable to a "breakthrough" technology.

However, during a press briefing Thursday, the head of AARO acknowledged that there are 21 reports over the last year and a half that he can't really explain.

"There are interesting cases that with my physics and engineering background and time in the I.C. I do not understand, and I don't know anybody else understands them," said Dr. Jon Kosloski, the new director of AARO. Kosloski said the 21 incidents occurred near national security sites and were recorded on video, had multiple eyewitnesses or were captured by other sensors.

So what do these unexplainable UAPs look like? "Orbs, cylinders, triangles, in one of the cases, it has been happening over an extended period of time, and it is possible that there's multiple things happening" Kosloski said, adding that the incidents might include drone activity that's being conflated with a UAP.