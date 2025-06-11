2 arrested for alleged role in sex trafficking, prostitution after undercover operation in Nanuet

NANUET, New York (WABC) -- An undercover police operation resulted in two arrests related to prostitution and sex trafficking after community reports of illicit activity at a home in Nanuet, New York.

Clarkstown Police say that community concerns sparked an online investigation into sex crimes.

"They saw this activity, which was not normal for someone living in that house, and there was a lot of different individuals coming and going," said Chief Jeffrey Wanamaker of the Clarkstown Police Department.

Officers from the Street Crime unit infiltrated and surveilled online platforms commonly used to facilitate similar crimes, identifying and arresting two suspects they say were "actively participating in and promoting illegal prostitution and trafficking."

Luis Mendez-Valdez, 31, and Negri Sanz Del Orbe, 42, both of Nanuet, were charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses related to sex trafficking and child endangerment.

Del Orbe's court appearance lasted just two minutes during which she cried the entire time.

Officials say several children were inside the Nanuet residence on Smith Road when police arrived. They say the children were unable to leave their rooms while the illicit activity was occurring.

"They were young kids. The conditions were horrible," Chief Wanamaker said.

They were sent to a nearby hospital for observation and care, and Child Protective Services is now involved in the ongoing investigation.

At the house on Wednesday, there was a message warning the occupants they face eviction for not paying rent. The two suspects remain in custody.

Police and Clarkstown officials, including the town supervisor who lives just three blocks away, say the arrests should send a message.

"They are not victimless crimes, there are always people who are victimized along the way, and our plea is just please report it, report it to your local authorities, if it doesn't look right, it's probably not right," said Clarkstown Town Supervisor George Hoehmann.

