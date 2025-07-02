Two people injured in shooting at Harlem lounge; NYPD search for gunman

Jaysha Patel has more details on the investigation.

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot two people at a bar just before 3 a.m.

The shots were fired at Lambda Lounge on Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd just before 3 a.m.

Police say two men were shot in the legs and were taken to the hospital.

The victims are expected to be okay.

The suspect was wearing a mask and is described as being in his 20s or 30s.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans when he fled the scene fleeing southbound on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 132nd street

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as we learn more.