The smash-hit Disney+ series is officially renewed for its third season.

'Percy Jackson' renewed for season 3 on Disney+ ahead of second season premiere

Percy Jackson started out as the main character in a best-selling series of books for young adults. He later made his way to the big screen. Now, Percy Jackson is hitting the world of streaming in a new series for Disney+ called "Percy Jackson and the Olympians."

LOS ANGELES -- Demigods, rejoice!

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" has officially been renewed for a third season by Disney.

The news comes ahead of the season two premiere on Disney+ this December.

Like the seasons before it, which are based on the books in Rick Riordan's bestselling "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series, the third season will follow the events of the third book, "The Titan's Curse."

Riordan shared his sentiments about the new season.

"We're so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time," he said.

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television released the following statement:

"With season two set to premiere this December, we're thrilled to announce that Percy's journey will continue with a third season. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and creative team, our partners at 20th Television, and our visionary and talented producers who continue to bring Rick Riordan's world to life with such depth and imagination."

The series stars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries.

Although only one season has been released so far, "Percy Jackson" has struck a serious cord with its viewers.

This year, the series is the most-nominated show at the Children and Family's Emmys, with 16 nominations.

After its December 2023 launch, "Percy Jackson" became one of the top five most-watched original series across all streaming, according to Nielsen.

The first season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is streaming now on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.