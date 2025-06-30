One person shot in head, another injured in Greenwich Village shooting near Stonewall Inn

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Greenwich Village on Sunday night -- just blocks from Stonewall Inn.
Police say shots were fired at 3 Sheridan Square just after 10 p.m.
One person was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another person was injured in the leg -- it is unclear if they were shot.
The circumstances of the shooting are not known.
Police are on the scene investigating.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.