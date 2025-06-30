24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
One person shot in head, another injured in Greenwich Village shooting near Stonewall Inn

Monday, June 30, 2025 3:23AM
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Greenwich Village on Sunday night -- just blocks from Stonewall Inn.

Police say shots were fired at 3 Sheridan Square just after 10 p.m.

One person was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another person was injured in the leg -- it is unclear if they were shot.

The circumstances of the shooting are not known.

Police are on the scene investigating.

