Pet zebra on the loose after escaping home in Tennessee, police say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. -- Police in Tennessee are searching for a pet Zebra that is on the loose.

Cameras captured the zebra as it escaped from its owner's home.

Will White

Authorities in Rutherford County, Tennessee were forced to briefly shut down a highway after the striped animal gave drivers quite a shock after it bolted through traffic on a busy intersection.

As of Sunday, the zebra remains on the run.

No further information was immediately available.

ABC News contributed to this report.