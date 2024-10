Phillies rally to beat Mets 7-6 in Game 2 of NLDS. Series now tied 1 game apiece

PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- The Philadelphia Phillies rallied in the bottom of the 9th to beat the New York Mets 7-6 in Game 2 of the NLDS. The series is now tied at one game apiece.

Game 3 is set for Tuesday at Citi Field.