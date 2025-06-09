Pickup truck crashes into barbershop in Island Park

ISLAND PARK, New York (WABC) -- A pickup truck crashed into a barber shop in Nassau County early Monday morning.
The driver lost control and crashed into Anthony's Trendz Barbershop on Austin Boulevard in Island Park just after 12:30 a.m.
The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries.
So far, there is no word on his condition.
