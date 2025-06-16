Pigeon enthusiasts compete for 'Top Pigeon of NYC' at the High Line

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Over the weekend, New Yorkers with a passion for pigeons came out in droves for the first-ever Pigeon Fest.

The goal was to crown the greatest New York pigeon of them all in a city where there are estimated to be nine million of the birds.

The event took place at the High Line, which famously unveiled a 16-foot-pigeon statue last year. The festival included games, merch, and even a contest called the "Pigeon Impersonation Pageant."

In the contest, seven pigeon enthusiasts competed for the title of "Top Pigeon of NYC."

In the end, Miriam, a British artist who has lived in New York City for 11 years, won first place.

Miriam said that she spent four weeks building her costume out of chicken wire and papier mache.

"I really had no idea who was going to win, and especially through the costume. My visibility, my vision and my hearing are very limited," she said.

Despite the enthusiasm from pigeon lovers, Miriam will be the only ever winner of the Pigeon Impersonation Pageant, as the High Line's executive director assured that they are moving on to the next thing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.