Pilot flying solo killed in small plane crash in New Jersey

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A pilot was killed after a small plane plane crashed in rural New Jersey.

A Cirrus Prop plane went down in Franklin Township, Somerset County.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.

Police have not released the pilot's name.

There were no other passengers on board.

