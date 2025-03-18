'Pirate's Booty' founder Robert Ehrlich declares himself mayor ahead of vote in Long Island village

SEA CLIFF, New York (WABC) -- An unexpected and peculiar fight is playing out in this one-square-mile village on Long Island as the fight for the mayor's seat in the village of Sea Cliff comes to a head.

Robert Ehrlich is a longtime resident of Sea Cliff and the founder of Pirate's Booty snack. Last Monday, he entered Village Hall, declared himself mayor, and said the entire village staff was fired.

Ehrlich said he created a new village called the Incorporated Village of Sea Cliff Residents - a right he says he has under a New York state Law called the Citizen's Empowerment Act.

"We know what we're doing and we're terrified of this act. And I'm asking and imploring the governor to come down and give us help. We are abused and we are threatened and frightened each day by these public officials who do not recognize these residents at all," Ehrlich said.

Ehrlich is encouraging voters to write in his name on the ballot, which right now has the current Mayor Elena Villafane running uncontested.

He also drafted his own ballot with options for mayor and a measure asking voters whether they support incorporating Sea Cliff into the newly formed village.

The move prompted a visit from Nassau County police Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Villafane says she's astounded by the events over the last week. She says Ehrlich could have officially filed as a candidate but he failed to do that.

"If he wants to be the mayor at this point in the process is the only way that he can be on a ballot is to have residents write in his name," Villafane said.

She says she and the other village leaders, most of whom have other full-time jobs, have always considered the residents' best interests.

At the end of the day, she says it's all up to the 5,000 or so people who call the village home to make their voices heard.

"All that we can do is that it's open to our residents," Villafane said. "Go out and vote. If people really want a new voice and they feel like he's their guy, then go vote. It's free and open election."

