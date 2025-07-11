'Pirates! The Penzance Musical' is jazz-infused Broadway revival of Gilbert and Sullivan classic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a comedic tale of mistaken identity, romance and musical mayhem in a jazz-infused Broadway revival of the Gilbert and Sullivan classic.

It's not exactly "Pirates of Penzance," but it's Roundabout Theatre's "Pirates! The Penzance Musical."

The limited run, starring David Hyde Pierce, Ramin Karimloo, Jinkx Monsoon, Samantha Williams and Nicholas Barasch is coming to a close soon, but not without pouring a bit more high-seas hijinks to the stage.

"Audiences have been loving it, we've kind of been like the little show that could, and all of a sudden, it's like we're packed houses," Barasch said.

"The show is so fun and lighthearted and I think its exactly what we need right now," Williams said.

For Barasch and Williams, who play Frederic and Mable, it's been a ride and the role of their lifetime.

"Frederic is the the character that most feels like me that I've ever played in my career, which has been super scary because, we have some similar traits, so that's been really vulnerable," Barasch said.

"And the singing from classical to jazz and getting to use both sides of my instrument and getting to sing in both styles, which I love so much," Williams said.

For more with the cast of "Pirates! The Penzance Musical," check out Joelle Garguilo's interview in the video player above.

