Pixar debuts its first-ever original animated series, 'Win Or Lose'

Pixar plays ball with its first-ever original animated series, "Win Or Lose," which looks at eight different characters as they prep for the championship softball game. It's now streaming on Disney+.

Multiple people take part in the same event. But not everyone sees the event in the same way. That's the premise behind Pixar's first original animated series, "Win Or Lose."

The series looks at eight different characters as the each prepare for the big championship softball game. Each episode focuses on one character, the kids playing the game, their parents, even a lovesick umpire!

On The Red Carpet spoke to the show's creators.

"The show has always been about empathy and perspective and walking a mile in someone else's shoes," said writer, director and executive producer Michael Yates. "One thing we really wanted to hit was just like, when you first meet someone, you have an opinion of them, you might judge them. And each episode kind of pulls back that curtain and shows people in a different light."

One character, Laurie, who plays on the softball team, is super insecure, and those insecurities manifest into a blob called "Sweaty," which only she can see. It grows as her fears of playing in the big game grow, to the point where it takes over as she is trying to sleep!

"Just last night, I'm going through the recollection of everything that happened that day and that's the blob sitting on top of you, talking to you, basically. And I think it's such a real thing for a lot of people," said writer, director and executive producer Carrie Yates. "We really wanted to manifest Laurie's insecurity and doubt and the story team helped us find this way to kind of create this fun, loveable way of doing that."

Here's a look behind-the-scenes at the making of "Win Or Lose."

"There's something really special about, no matter if you're a kid or an adult, we have these things with us throughout our entire lives, and it's a series of like wins or losses just to kind of go with the title of the show, and it's kind of all about how we manage them and how we pick ourselves back up and kind of look forward to the next play," said producer and executive producer David Lally.

"Win Or Lose" is now streaming on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.