Pixar animator teaches how to draw Glordon from 'Elio' 

Watch step-by-step tutorial for creating cute alien creature
EMERYVILLE, CA -- The alien creature Glordon from "Elio" might look a little scary at first, but drawing him is easier than you think.
Pixar Animation's Matt Nolte gave On The Red Carpet's Sophie Flay a quick and easy tutorial on how to sketch the worm-like character from the upcoming film "Elio" opening in theaters June 20.
According to Nolte, it all starts with four uneven-sized circles, then Glordon's shape begins to take form.
Watch the full drawing tutorial in the video player above.
