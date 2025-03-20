'Playing the Field' podcast marathon streaming this weekend ahead of 'The Bachelor' finale

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The season finale of "The Bachelor" is this Monday night, and to catch up on all the action, tune into our podcast "Playing the Field."

Grant Ellis began his journey to find love back in January and now, he's down to his final two women, Juliana and Letia.

Grant started Season 29 in the Bachelor Mansion and then week by week his travels took him and his contestants to Spain, Scotland, and the Dominican Republic.

The podcast team, Ryan Field, Jennifer Matarese, and Gina Sirico, recap each of Grant's dates. There's also exciting interviews throughout the season with Grant, eliminated contestants, and host Jesse Palmer.

It's in the Dominican Republic that he had his fantasy suite dates and will hand out his final rose, and possibly an engagement ring!

You can watch a marathon of "Playing the Field" starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.

Don't miss the dramatic conclusion of "The Bachelor" and "After the Final Rose" in a three-hour finale on Monday beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC 7.

We'll have a new podcast episode including a new interview with Grant on Tuesday evening, the day after the finale for his take on how everything turned out.

