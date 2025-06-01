24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police: 2 men rob jewelry store on Staten Island, hit employee with object

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, June 1, 2025 10:36PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police say two men robbed a jewelry store and hit a 70-year-old employee on Staten Island.

It happened Friday around 4 p.m. at Sunrise Fine Jewelry on New Dorp Lane.

Police say the two men walked into the store and hit the employee with an object before stealing $5,000 worth of jewelry and getting away.

The employee was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW