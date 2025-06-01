Police: 2 men rob jewelry store on Staten Island, hit employee with object

NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police say two men robbed a jewelry store and hit a 70-year-old employee on Staten Island.

It happened Friday around 4 p.m. at Sunrise Fine Jewelry on New Dorp Lane.

Police say the two men walked into the store and hit the employee with an object before stealing $5,000 worth of jewelry and getting away.

The employee was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

