Police chase in Elmwood Park, NJ leads to crash on Garden State Parkway

ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey -- An investigation is underway in Elmwood Park, New Jersey after an apparent police chase ended in a crash.
Initial reports indicate that Paramus Police began pursuing a vehicle in the southbound lanes.
At some point, police engaged the vehicle with spike strips, which significantly damaged the vehicle before the crash.
Both vehicles crashed and at least one went careening through the side guardrail before overturning in the grass.
The officer involved in the crash apparently was not injured.
3 occupants in the car were taken into custody while police continue searching for a fourth person.
