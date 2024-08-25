Police fatally shoot man they say refused to drop gun in East Harlem, gun recovered at scene

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police officers fatally shot a man after they say he refused to drop a gun in East Harlem early Sunday.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the intersection of 103rd Street and Third Avenue after someone called 911 about a man with a gun.

The NYPD said officers demanded that the 62-year-old suspect drop his weapon, but he ignored their calls.

"The two officers discharged their firearms, striking the male. The officers immediately requested EMS and performed CPR," NYPD Chief of Housing Martine Materasso said during a briefing held at the scene.

A gun was recovered at the scene, Materasso said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

