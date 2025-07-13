Officials: Police on Long Island kill man who came back to attack man he already stabbed in neck

CENTEREACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Police shot and killed a man on Long Island who they say stabbed someone in the neck and then tried to attack him a second time.

The stabbing occurred about 8:30 a.m. Sunday behind a cluster of stores on Middle Country Road in Centereach.

Officers raced to the scene and found the victim on the ground bleeding. They were giving him aid when the attacker suddenly appeared again and acted aggressively.

One of the officers then opened fire.

"The man emerged from the wooded area holding an approximately 10 to 12-inch knife. He yells, he approaches the victim who is being treated and attempts to stab him again," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina.

The attacker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Doctors expect the stabbing victim to survive.

