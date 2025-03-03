Police: Man kicks woman down staircase at Queens subway station

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Detectives are searching for a man who is accused of pushing a woman at a Queens subway station.

The 72-year-old victim was walking on the staircase at the Roosevelt Avenue train station when the suspect kicked her from behind, causing her to fall down.

The unidentified woman suffered bruising all over her body. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect then fled the scene on a northbound F train.

