Police: Pregnant woman killed after driver slams into her after traffic incident in Brooklyn

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A hit and run driver struck and killed a 32-year-old woman in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

It happened in Bed-Stuy just before midnight at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard. Authorities say a female driver slammed into the victim as she stood in the roadway after a traffic incident.

James Cifuni got the call early Sunday morning that his wife Tiffany Cifuni was dead. Tiffany was was heading home from the Beyoncé concert, and the last few weeks had been filled with so much joy -- the couple was expecting their first child. Tiffany was in her first trimester.

"They had just hit us with that news two weeks ago and she was so proud of the fact that she surprised me and buckled my knees with the news, you know?" said Tiffany's father-in-law, Nick Cifuni.

Tiffany was driving a dark SUV and was trailing right behind the suspect's car, a maroon Chevy. Police say the pair had been involved in a fender bender. Tiffany then stopped, got out of her vehicle and approached the suspect's car.

Witnesses say Tiffany was standing right next to the suspect's car. The suspect is then seen taken off as Tiffany was dragged be the vehice, going the wrong way up the boulevard. Police say that driver kept going into oncoming traffic on Lafayette and then hit several parked cars and took off on foot.

"Tiffany was the rockstar of our family and we're interested in getting justice and in this person getting caught," added her father-in-law Nick.

The final exchange between Tiffany and the suspect lasted just 52 seconds.

"She was the most loving, caring, patient -- animal lover, beautiful person," said her mother-in-law Barbara Cifuni.

For the past year or so, Tiffany and her husband were living in their new home on Long Island. That is where the family is now gathering, waiting for news of an arrest.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.