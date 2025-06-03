Police release new images of 4 people of interest in Tarrytown lighthouse vandalism spree

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- A beloved historic attraction in Westchester County was seriously damaged by alleged arson, police said.

New photos show the four individuals police say are responsible for the vandalism spree at the Tarrytown Lighthouse.

The lighthouse had just gone under a multi-million dollar renovation.

The bulk of the damage is on the first level, which still smells of smoke.

The floor is charred ruin and the windows and furniture are broken.

On the second floor, there is more evidence of the vandalism spree.

On Saturday morning, a caretaker discovered the smoldering aftermath.

"It's heartbreaking to see this kind of damage that was just completely unnecessary," Ken Jenkins for Westchester County Executive, said.

The Tarrytown Lighthouse opened in 1883 and was operational until 1965.

After falling into disrepair, the county spent over $4 million to renovate the 60-foot structure.

It's run by the Parks Department which occasionally deals with vandalism at some of its dozens of facilities, but not to this degree.

"Notoriously, kids come in and they'll have a party or they'll do whatever but then they go this is a whole different ballgame because they literally set the main floor on fire," Westchester Parks Department Commissioner Kathleen O'Connor said.

Public tours had just resumed at the lighthouse, which is on the national register of historic places.

"Just absolutely horrible, I mean this is a treasure to our community, I can't believe somebody would have the nerve to damage it," Mara Choen, a Chappaqua resident, said.

County police are leading the investigation and say that fingerprint dust revealed handprints that are being analyzed.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video, which shows four individuals whom police are looking to identify.

"We do hope that the public will be able to help us identify the individuals that you see in the video," Westchester County Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (800)898-TIPS (8477) or send an email to tips@wccops.com. All tips are anonymous.

