Police shoot at group of suspects allegedly stealing cars at dealership in Flushing

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police fired shots at a group of suspects allegedly breaking into cars at an auto dealership in Flushing, Queens.

Some 10 suspects fled the car lot at 33rd Avenue and Prince Street, with police attempting to stop them.

Officers fired approximately two rounds at the suspects.

The suspects, in a black BMW, may have traveled into the Bronx.

No officers were injured, although police are now checking hospitals for any people injured in a shooting.

