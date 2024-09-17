Police warn residents after rash of burglaries in Westchester County town

Marcus Solis has more from Westchester County on the string of burglaries.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- Police are warning residents in the Westchester County Village of Pelham Manor to be on high alert after a recent rash of break-ins.

Two suspects were seen on surveillance video wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts using a crowbar to bust through a back door of a home in the middle of the night while a family was at home asleep, police said.

The suspects stole a handbag and car keys before running off, police said.

"By the time we got down there they were so fast. They were in and out. They saw my handbag. They saw the key on the counter and they just grabbed it and ran and took our car," homeowner Jamie McLean said.

In the past 10 days, police said bandits have broken into several homes.

Now police are beefing up patrols.

The break-in happened around 4:45 a.m. on Monday.

Police said it was the second incident where luxury cars were targeted in a week.

Pelham Manor's Police Chief Thomas Atkins said rather than just looking for unlocked vehicles, the thieves are more brazen.

"In these cases they're actually looking to get into the home to find a key fob and then ultimately leave with the vehicle," Atkins said.

Police warn residents to lock their cars and hide their key fobs.

"That's the scary thing is they're in your home and you don't know if they're armed, like what are they going to do if they do encounter the resident in their home. That's what is really scary," McLean said.

Jamie McLean who said her family was asleep when the suspects entered her home had security cameras already installed but is planning other upgrades.

"It's more about making sure they can't get inside the house, deadbolts, alarm systems. Just keeping the house safe," McLean said.

Police are also asking homeowners to keep their cars in the garage rather than park in the driveway for an added layer of security.

