Pompeii archaeologists discover remains of 2 bodies with 'cache of treasure'

The discovery was made in Region IX, Insula 10 in Pompeii.

Archeologists in Pompeii have unearthed the remains of a man and a woman who died trapped in the room of a home during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79.

The discovery was made in Region IX, Insula 10 in Pompeii, as part of a larger excavation to secure the edge of the ancient site, the Archaeological Park of Pompeii said in a press release Monday.

The remains of the two bodies were found in a closed-door, small room, which archeologists say was chosen "as a refuge" by the individuals during the eruption as volcanic rock filled the other open spaces in the rest of the house.

The woman's body was discovered lying on a bed, according to archeologists, who noted she was "carrying a small cache of treasure with gold, silver and bronze coins, and some jewelry including a pair of gold and pearl earrings."

"The impressions left in the ash by decomposed organic matter made it possible to reconstruct the furnishings by casting the voids and thus identifying their exact position at the time of the eruption: a wooden bed, stool, chest, and table with a marble top, on which sat bronze, glass and ceramic objects still in place. A bronze candelabrum had toppled over in the room," according to the release.

The individuals were trapped in the room from the debris, and their deaths were caused by the "pyroclastic flow that buried them," archeologists said.

Park Director Gabriel Zuchtriegel said the discovery gives researchers another glimpse into the daily life of the ancient Pompeiians "who perished during one of the greatest natural catastrophes of antiquity."

Zuchtriegel said the excavations "allow us to recover a considerable amount of information about the daily life of the ancient Pompeiians and the micro-histories of some of them, with precise and timely documentation, confirming the uniqueness of the Vesuvian territory."

The discovery of the man and woman's remains comes two months after the Archaeological Park of Pompeii showcased a "blue shrine room" excavated in the same house.

The ornate room, distinguished by depictions of female figures on the cerulean-painted walls, was interpreted as a sacrarium, or a Roman sanctuary "devoted to ritual activities and the storage of sacred objects," experts said at the time.

Objects discovered in the room included 15 transport amphorae, or large vases, and a set of bronze objects consisting of two jugs and two lamps.

The excavation of the home where the individuals' remains and the blue room were found is part of a larger project to "safeguard the vast heritage" of Pompeii, which includes 13,000 rooms in 1070 residential units, as well as public and sacred areas, according to the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.