Pope Leo XIV pledges to 'build bridges' in 1st remarks as pontiff

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost of the U.S., emerges from the Vatican balcony.

Pope Leo XIV's first message to the world shortly after becoming the new pontiff focused on bringing more peace and connections to the world.

The new pope stood and admired the huge, cheering crowd after stepping out onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

"This is the first greeting of the risen Christ. May the peace be with you," Leo said in Italian, before taking a break amid cheers. "This is the peace of the risen Christ."

The pope offered his regards for his predecessor, Pope Francis, who passed away a day after Easter.

"We remember in our ears that weak but always courageous voice of Pope Francis that blessed Rome gave his blessing to the world, to the entire world that morning, on Easter Day. Allow me to follow up on that same blessing. God loves us. God loves you all. And evil will not prevail," Leo said.

"We are all in the hands of God," he added.

Pope Leo spoke about the community going forward "hand and hand with God," stressed unity and community, and encouraged followers to continue Francis' mission.

"The world needs his light. Humanity needs him as the bridge to be reached by God and his love," he said.

"We have to be a church that works together to build bridges and to keep our arms open, like this very piazza, welcoming," Leo added.

Pope Leo, who did missionary work in South America, paid tribute to the people of Peru as well as the citizens of Rome.

The new pope also thanked the cardinals who elected him as Francis' successor, before reciting the "Hail Mary" prayer.

ABC News' Julia Jacobo, Phoebe Natanson and Camilla Alcini contributed to this report.