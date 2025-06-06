Popular Upper West Side restaurant Jacob's Pickles shut down by health department

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Jacob's Pickles, the popular Upper West Side eatery known for southern comfort classics, was shut down this week by the New York City Department of Health.

The health department cited the restaurant, located on Amsterdam between West 84th and West 85th streets on June 4, for the following violations:

- Hot TCS food item not at or above 140 F

- Evidence of rats or live rats in establishment's food or non-food areas

- Live roaches in facility's food or non-food area

- Sewage disposal system is not provided, improper inadequate or unapproved

- Food, supplies, or equipment not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display, service or from customer's refillable, reusable container. Condiments not in single-service containers or dispensed directly by vendor

- Establishment is not free or harborage or conditions conducive to rodents, insects or other pests

- Anti-siphonage or back-flow prevention device not provided where required; equipment or floor not properly drained; sewage disposal system in disrepair or not functioning properly. Condensation or liquid waste improperly disposed of.

Jacob's Pickles recently announced that they will be moving to a bigger location in their neighborhood.

The health department released the following statement:

"The Health Department required Jacob's Pickles to close on June 4, and we have let them know what needs to be addressed. They will receive another inspection before they can reopen."

Eyewitness News has reached out to the restaurant for a statement but has not yet heard back.

