Port Washington boys' High School basketball team two wins away from state title

PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- While some spectators will be glued to their TVs to watch the NCAA tournament this weekend, on Long Island, many eyes will be on the Port Washington boy's high school basketball team. They are just two ins away from a state title.

The last time the Vikings were this close to the championship, Harry Truman was president.

They say good things come to those who wait -- and the Port Washington Vikings have waited 79 years.

Coach Sean Dooley was not at the school for 79 years, but he has been there for 20 -- as both a coach and an elementary school phys ed teacher.

"Half the kids I had in elementary school, so I've known them since they're five years old," Dooley said.

He knows what they are capable of, and at Farmingdale State College last Sunday, when Junior Izaias Clemmons sealed their chance at the state championship, it was a completely different kind of March Madness.

Things have not been the same since. There was even a shoutout at the Knicks game.

"They gave us energy. They gave us hope and I just love them to death," Clemmons said.

Port Washington High School's last Long Island title came in 1946 in a district with a rich history of athletics. Basketball was a team that took decades to build back up.

"We all trust each other. There's no one guy who tries to take over," said Port Washington Senior Kenny Daly.

Port Washington Athletics Director Nick Schratwieser says it takes a lot of grit.

"It's a lot of really hard-working kids, amazing incredible coaches that are leading them the right way, and that's the secret sauce when you put it together," Schratwieser said.

The district came together on Wednesday for a real-deal sendoff. As the team gets set to play in the Final Four at Binghamton, there will be a watch party at the school.

"It only gets better from here -- it only goes up," Clemmons added.

And the higher the better.

