24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Power plant fire in Astoria, Queens under investigation

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 10:21AM
Huge flames shoot from power plant in Astoria, Queens
The flames broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A fire broke out at a power plant in Astoria, Queens early morning Monday.

Flames were visible around 4 a.m. from a piece of equipment at the Ravenswood Generating Station.

Thick black smoke could be spotted from miles away.

Officials say the plant fire suppression system extinguished most of it.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------


* More Queens news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW