Power plant fire in Astoria, Queens under investigation

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A fire broke out at a power plant in Astoria, Queens early morning Monday.
Flames were visible around 4 a.m. from a piece of equipment at the Ravenswood Generating Station.
Thick black smoke could be spotted from miles away.
Officials say the plant fire suppression system extinguished most of it.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
