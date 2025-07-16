Power plant fire in Astoria, Queens under investigation

The flames broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The flames broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The flames broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The flames broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A fire broke out at a power plant in Astoria, Queens early morning Monday.

Flames were visible around 4 a.m. from a piece of equipment at the Ravenswood Generating Station.

Thick black smoke could be spotted from miles away.

Officials say the plant fire suppression system extinguished most of it.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.