Trump meets with Ksenia Karelina, Russian-American former ballet dancer released in prisoner swap

President Donald Trump met in the Oval Office with Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American woman and former ballet dancer who was freed in a prisoner swap last month.

President Donald Trump met in the Oval Office with Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American woman and former ballet dancer who was freed in a prisoner swap last month.

President Donald Trump met in the Oval Office with Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American woman and former ballet dancer who was freed in a prisoner swap last month.

President Donald Trump met in the Oval Office with Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American woman and former ballet dancer who was freed in a prisoner swap last month.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump met in the Oval Office with Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American woman and former ballet dancer who was freed in a prisoner swap last month.

"It's a great honor," the president said while shaking Karelina's hand, as seen in a video clip posted by the White House on social media. He prompted laughter when he said to someone who was off-camera: "Now I know why you fought so hard to get her out of there."

Karelina was arrested in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg in February 2024 and convicted of treason. She was accused of donating about $52 to a charity aiding Ukraine.

Arthur Petrov was released as part of the swap in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, according to the Federal Security Service, or FSB, Russia's main security and counterintelligence agency. Petrov was arrested in Cyprus in August 2023 at the request of the U.S. on charges of smuggling sensitive microelectronics to Russia and extradited to the U.S. a year later.

Karelina was among a growing number of Americans arrested in Russia in recent years as tensions between Moscow and Washington spiked over the war in Ukraine. Her release is the latest in a series of high-profile prisoner exchanges Russia and the U.S. carried out in the last three years - and the second since Trump took office and reversed Washington's policy of isolating Russia in an effort to end the war in Ukraine.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe hailed "the CIA officers who worked tirelessly to support this effort." The CIA also emphasized that "the exchange shows the importance of keeping lines of communication open with Russia, despite the deep challenges in our bilateral relationship."

Karelina, also identified in some media as Ksenia Khavana, lived in Maryland before moving to Los Angeles. She was arrested when she returned to Russia to visit her family last year.

The FSB accused her of "proactively" collecting money for a Ukrainian organization that was supplying gear to Kyiv's forces. The First Department, a Russian rights group, said the charges stemmed from a $51.80 donation to a U.S. charity aiding Ukraine.

"I am overjoyed to hear that the love of my life, Ksenia Karelina is on her way home from wrongful detention in Russia," Karelina's fiancé, professional boxer Chris van Heerden, said in a statement. "She has endured a nightmare for 15 months and I cannot wait to hold her. Our dog, Boots, is also eagerly awaiting her return."

He thanked Trump and his envoys, as well as prominent public figures who had championed her case, including Dana White, a Trump friend and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Trump also credited White, too, saying the UFC boss had called him about the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.