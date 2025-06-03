Sam Champion co-hosts Pride celebration honoring Broadway's brightest LGBTQ+ stars and allies

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Equal Pride, the publisher of "Out" and "The Advocate," celebrated the start of Pride Month on Monday night, with a party honoring Broadway's brightest LGBTQ+ stars and allies.
Eyewitness News This Morning weather anchor Sam Champion co-hosted the celebration, Pride of Broadway, at Somewhere Nowhere in Chelsea, along with actress Cynthia Nixon.
WABC-TV will have coverage of Pride Month, all month, including the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 29.
