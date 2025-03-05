Hundreds of demonstrators rally in Manhattan in support of Ukraine, impacting traffic

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Hundreds of demonstrators hit the streets Tuesday night for a rally in support of Ukraine, and against the recent shift in position by the federal government.

Protesters marched along Astor Place in Manhattan, forcing road closures and traffic delays.

Organizers called the demonstration an emergency rally, to urge elected officials to uphold what they call American values, commitments and national security interests by standing firmly with Ukraine in its fight for freedom against Russian invaders.

The rally was organized by Razom, a leading U.S. nonprofit dedicated to supporting Ukraine.

It's part of a nationwide call to action led by the American Coalition for Ukraine.

