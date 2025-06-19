Protest underway outside Iranian Mission to U.N. in NYC in support of Israel

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Pro-Israel demonstrators are rallying outside the Iranian mission to the U.N. on the East Side on Thursday and say the time for talking is done.

As Israel and Iran exchange missile strikes, the world is watching and waiting to see how America will respond.

"I'm one of many mid-Easterners who are totally frustrated with the attitude of the West. We've been waiting for decades for diplomacy to rescue us from the evil of the evil alliance led by the Islamic Republic of Iran," Syrian Activist Rawan Osman said.

Some are demanding that the United States join Israel to wipe out Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"I have no doubt that America will do the right thing. Peace through strength," Pro-Israel demonstrator Dov Hikind said.

As President Trump weighs one of the most consequential decisions of his second term, he is apparently still holding out for a diplomatic resolution.

"I have a message directly from the President, and I quote, 'based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.'" White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The President's comments Thursday afternoon may sound dovish, but they come as the U.S. military moves aircraft carriers and strike groups in the region.

President Trump is getting briefed on specific weapons that could be involved in a strike and how to protect U.S. Troops.

"Is he saying that if Iran does not come back to the negotiating table within the next two weeks, that the President will strike?" Leavitt was asked.

"The President is saying that he will make a decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Leavitt said.

The seemingly firm timetable comes as the conflict rages, as Iran carried out a direct strike on a major hospital in Israel, also hitting a high-rise in Tel Aviv, injuring at least 240 civilians.

The IDF retaliated by striking dozens of sites in Iran, most notably a key nuclear reactor.

With broader conflict on the horizon, back in the States, some argue that the United States has no business there.

"It's horrendous that my country has once again has greenlighted an invasion," counterdemonstrator Anthony Donovan said.

