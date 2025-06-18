Protest against U.S. involvement in Iran-Israel conflict underway in Bryant Park

BRYANT PARK (WABC) -- A national day of protest denouncing the war on Iran is underway at Bryant Park.

There are anti-war demonstrators, but also Iranian-Americans worried for their family's safety as President Trump is deciding whether or not to get involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

The air war between Israel and Iran entered its sixth day.

Questions mount over whether President Trump will step in to help a U.S. ally.

Israel has been lobbying for more support because only the U.S. has the 30,000-pound bunker buster capable of reaching Iran's deeply buried nuclear site.

The decision on whether or not to get involved is widely considered one of the most consequential foreign policy decisions of Trump's second term.

President Trump says he hasn't made up his mind.

"I have ideas as to what to do but I haven't made a final, I like to make a decision one second before it's due," Trump said.

Tensions around the United States' involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict escalated this week when the president claimed he knows where its supreme leader is hiding and demanded an "unconditional surrender."

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says allowing Iran the potential to build a nuclear weapon is as much a problem for the U.S.

"We cannot let Iran get a nuclear weapon, I've been saying it for a long time. I mean it more now than I ever meant to," President Trump said.

But several Trump loyalists and some officials from both sides of the aisle are pushing back.

"We don't need to escalate in Iran. That doesn't make anyone in the Middle East safer, and it certainly doesn't make the United States any safer," Senator Elizabeth Warren said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. moved an aircraft to the region and a second one is on its way.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insists the U.S. is in a defensive posture should Iran attack American assets.

"At the Defense Department, our job is to stand ready and prepared with options, and that's precisely what we're doing," Hegseth said.

On Wednesday, the supreme ayatollah blasted the president's demand for an unconditional surrender, warning any U.S. military involvement will result in "irreparable damage."

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.