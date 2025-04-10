New bill would double amount of public bathrooms in NYC over next 10 years

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Members of the City Council are voting Thursday on a new bill that would expand the number of public bathrooms in New York City.

According to legislators behind the new bill, the city currently has about 1,100 restrooms for 8.6 million residents.

And only two of them are open 24 hours. If the new bill is approved, that would improve dramatically.

Lawmakers want to double the amount of restrooms in the city to more than 2,100 and at least half of those would be publicly owned.

They also want to make it easier for New Yorkers to know where to go, so the plan would include a comprehensive online map of all city public bathrooms.

If approved, the city would build up its bathrooms over the next 10 years by 2035.

