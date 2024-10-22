Public to weigh in on Adams' 'City of Yes' affordable housing plan for New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The public is getting a chance to weigh in on a plan to bring more affordable housing to New York City on Tuesday.

A city council committee is holding a second day of hearings on Mayor Eric Adams' "City of Yes for Housing Opportunity" plan.

It is a proposal for zoning reform to create more affordable housing units.

The goal is to build up to 109,000 new homes over 15 years.

Dan Garodnick, director of the Department of City Planning, and Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr. are expected to testify during Tuesday's hearing.

The city council is also making its own housing action plan.

