Should New Jersey allow self-service pumps at gas stations? One candidate for governor says yes

WESTFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey is known for and proud of a lot of things. One of them is that it's the only place where you don't have to pump your own gas.

However, one candidate for Governor says that should change.

"You know what a Dracula bill is? It will never see the light of day," said State Senator Jon Bramnick.

State Senator Jon Bramnick is talking about the bill that seems to resurface on a regular basis- rewritten a bit to curry favor with more lawmakers, but it hasn't worked yet.

"Uhh I don't know. On one hand I do because it would be faster, but on the other it does make jobs," Hope Edwards said.

"I don't mind pumping gas anywhere but I feel it's a luxury we have," said Dimitrios Marmarou.

Bramnick is running for Governor, but in his current role in Trenton, he's trying to get traction with the latest version of the bill, which would allow self-service pumps, but require stations with more than 4 pumps to offer full service from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

"The people against it are really upset but I try to explain you're gonna have a lane to have an attendant to pump your gas, so these are for the people who want to get in and out and don't mind getting out of their car, so everybody chill a little bit," Bramnick said.

Eric Blomgren, executive director of New Jersey gasoline C-Store Automotive Association, and represents more than 2,300 members says the majority of them as also pro self-service.

"You think a lot of small business owners they'd be able to stay open later, have more pumps open. To make it even faster for everyone to move through the station," Blomgren said.

The drivers Eyewitness News spoke to had no hard opinion for or against it except for one point.

"In the winter, I don't want to get out of my car. I want someone else to pump my gas," one driver said.

Bramnick says as long as some ask for it, it's worth a conversation.

But if he were Governor, he'd have more pressing issues in mind.

"I've got anti-crime bills, I've got lowering tax bills. They would all take priority over pump your own gas or not pump your own gas," Bramnick said.

Right now the self-service bill doesn't have a co-sponsor.

