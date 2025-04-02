NYPD officers reunite with puppy rescued from water near Manhattan's South Street Seaport

Kemberly Richardson reports on the dog found swimming by the South Street Seaport.

Kemberly Richardson reports on the dog found swimming by the South Street Seaport.

Kemberly Richardson reports on the dog found swimming by the South Street Seaport.

Kemberly Richardson reports on the dog found swimming by the South Street Seaport.

EAST HARLEM (WABC) -- A puppy who was rescued from the East River last weekend was reunited with the NYPD officers who saved her.

But the search continues for her owner.

Two NYPD's Harbor Unit officers reunited with the dog they found swimming in the water.

If she could talk, how this little puppy would tell about how exactly she ended up all alone on the East River is also a big question.

"There was no one around, we asked people who were around, they said they didn't know where it came from," Joe Pascone with the NYPD said.

A trio from the NYPD Harbor Unit was on patrol near the South Street Seaport on Saturday morning when they got the call.

"We noticed there was a small, white dog with a pink harness in the water swimming around in circles," Jared Desalvo said.

It's not clear how long she had been in the river, but with the rough currents, she was exhausted.

If we didn't get there so fast and get it, it wouldn't last much longer," Pascone said.

So they pulled their boat near her and Pascone reached over and grabbed her.

"I wasn't really afraid to pick it up, always a chance you get a little bite or something," Pascone said.

She didn't resist and mission accomplished.

"It was calm, sat there and just wanted to get warm so we brought her in the boat and put blankets on it," Jenny Driscoll with the NYPD said.

She's been staying at East Harlem Animal Care Centers of New York City where the team is taking good care of her and roughly 160 other dogs who are up for adoption.

They think she's about 1 or 2 years old.

The goal is to reunite her with her owner, but that could be tough.

She doesn't have a microchip and so far hasn't been seen on any missing posters.

The puppy was found with a harness on.

"Yeah, no tags, though it's a weird situation," Pascone said.

If you recognize her or know her owner, contact ACC in East Harlem.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.