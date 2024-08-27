Putting the park back in Park Avenue with proposed redesign in Midtown Manhattan

The latest on a move to remodel Park Avenue in Manhattan.

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- New York City hopes to finally put the park back in Park Avenue.

Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced a major step to revamp East 46th Street through East 57th Street on the famous avenue.

They plan to add greenery, public seating, concessions, and safer crossings for pedestrians.

The effort comes as NYC continues to work on its plan to permanently reimagine Fifth Avenue as a safer, less congested, pedestrian-centered boulevard.

"High-quality public spaces aren't just a luxury - they're a necessity, and they're a vital component of our vision to revitalize commercial corridors like Midtown and build a safer, more affordable, better city for all New Yorkers," Mayor Adams said. "Our ambitious project will ensure that as the MTA completes its underground structural work, the Park Avenue that goes back on top will be better than ever, with more space for people to enjoy the greatest city in the world."

"This street redesign is a key piece of a new vision for East Midtown, and we look forward to identifying a partner to make this vision a reality," Rodriguez said.

As the MTA completes its work repairing the Grand Central Terminal Train Shed, Park Avenue will be restored with an expanded median for pedestrians featuring verdant landscaping and seating.

