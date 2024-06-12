Queens double shooting leaves teen, 23-year-old injured

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two people, including a teenager, were shot in Queens on Tuesday.

The shooting happened outside 183-03 143rd Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the face and a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The teen was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center and the 23-year-old was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Both victims are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

