Neighbors cautious after 65-year-old woman stabbed during home invasion in Flushing, Queens

Lucy Yang spoke to neighbors who say the attack has left them shocked and on guard.

Lucy Yang spoke to neighbors who say the attack has left them shocked and on guard.

Lucy Yang spoke to neighbors who say the attack has left them shocked and on guard.

Lucy Yang spoke to neighbors who say the attack has left them shocked and on guard.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Shocked neighbors are on guard after a woman, who stepped out of her Queens apartment to take out the trash, was allegedly stabbed by two men who crept into her home while she was gone.

The victim's neighbor, Wyl Scott, brought her garbage downstairs on Tuesday night, and made sure to lock her apartment door, which she always does, even if she steps out for only a minute.

"Yeah, I locked my door. I always lock my door. Even to take out the garbage," Scott said.

Sadly, her 65-year-old neighbor did not lock her door while taking out her garbage this weekend.

By the time she returned, police say two men were in her apartment searching for valuables to steal.

"It's terrible," said the victim's neighbor Jordan Ramos. "Elderly person. That's even worse. Feel bad. She probably couldn't fight back or anything."

The robbers reportedly stabbed the woman repeatedly throughout her body then fled empty handed.

"To have this happen is just shocking," said one neighbor. "Here in this building, we just need to be careful. Be on the lookout for people we don't know. Haven't seen. Be cautious."

It happened in an apartment building on Roosevelt Avenue between Parsons Boulevard and 147th Street in Flushing.

Signs on the garbage doors remind tenants to dispose of trash properly, but there were no fliers about the brutal assault.

The violent stabbing happened around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The 65-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital where she is expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.