Exclusive: Woman describes violent brawl with neighbors over parking spot in Queens

2 women were arrested over the fight, and police are still searching for a third person

Crystal Cranmore spoke exclusively to 21-year-old Jada McPherson who said she got involved in a violent dispute over a parking spot in Ridgewood.

Crystal Cranmore spoke exclusively to 21-year-old Jada McPherson who said she got involved in a violent dispute over a parking spot in Ridgewood.

Crystal Cranmore spoke exclusively to 21-year-old Jada McPherson who said she got involved in a violent dispute over a parking spot in Ridgewood.

Crystal Cranmore spoke exclusively to 21-year-old Jada McPherson who said she got involved in a violent dispute over a parking spot in Ridgewood.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Two women were arrested after an argument over a parking spot turned violent in Queens on Monday.

It happened in Ridgewood on Putnam Avenue between Seneca and Onderdonk avenues around 7:30 p.m.

Cell phone video shows 21-year-old Jada McPherson taking blow after blow.

"It just all happened so fast," she said. "Her agenda was to pull my hair. That was their main agenda, like it's three against one, and I'm like 130 pounds, barely."

The fight started over an issue New Yorkers know all to well.

McPherson, who spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News, said she was returning home from work when she was trying to park her car on Putnam Avenue near Onderdonk Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens Monday evening.

"The guy, he came and put a garbage can behind my car, so, like, prevent me from parking," McPherson said. "So, I circled the block like three or four times. I came back and I'm like, it's been like 30 minutes and you're still here."

A verbal altercation ensued with the man and two other women, police identified as 45-year-old Andreea Dumitru and 21-year-old Sabrina Starman.

"I'm not going to lie. I called her an immigrant, but she called me a slave and she called me a monkey," McPherson said.

The dispute quickly turned violent.

"I couldn't tell that I was getting hit in the head and everything, I was just trying to defend myself at the time," McPherson said.

Medics treated McPherson at the scene and arrested Dumitru and Starman.

Neighbors say they are family, and there have been issues with them holding parking spots for years.

"It's not worth fighting, but across the street with the garbage cans, they're trying to hold the spot, and he sits there monitoring it and that's what happened," one resident said.

"I heard voices and looked out the window and saw arms flying," another resident said. "If you're coming home at rush hour, it can take up to an hour to find parking."

McPherson says she's ready to put this tragedy behind her and has found a lesson through it all.

"It gives you a different look at life. Like, you understand what I'm saying, like certain things is just you just have to, like, let it be," McPherson said.

Police charged Dumitru and Starman with assault.

Police are still looking for a third individual.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.