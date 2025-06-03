Concerned parents call for answers amid disturbing charges against Queens high school principal

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Concerned parents attended a meeting in Queens Monday night, demanding answers as a high school principal faces a list of disturbing charges for allegedly forcibly touching two victims, repeatedly.

Parents left the meeting at the Academy of American Studies in Astoria, frustrated and anxious about the arrest of the school principal, 66-year-old William Bassell, last week.

"I want to know what the plan is for addressing this with the children," one parent said.

The meeting with the superintendent was streamed for those who couldn't go, and was meant to answer questions.

"Principal Bassell is not running the school now... he is not engaged in the day-to-day operation of the school," said New York City Schools Superintendent of Queens North Dr. Hoa Tu.

But some parents say there was only so much information it could provide.

"It's an active investigation. They can't comment on it," said a parent named Morissa. "Parents are not happy about that. So, parents commented on it."

What they do know is that Principal Bassell is facing charges of forcible touching, and five counts of third-degree sexual abuse, according to a criminal complaint, for allegedly groping two adult women who work at the school, grabbing their inner thighs without their consent, and in one incident, allegedly blocking one from getting out of a vehicle while touching her inappropriately.

He has since been "reassigned," according to his attorney who told Eyewitness News that Bassell denies the "baseless and vindictive allegations manufactured by two disgruntled employees," and that they are "confident that the district attorney, upon an examination of these charges and allegations will fully exonerate Principal Bassell."

Bassell's attorney says that he "maintains his innocence and is fully cooperating with any and all investigations to ensure the truth is brought to light."

Most parents declined to speak on camera, but one told Eyewitness News that it shouldn't have taken this long, or for adults to be the ones complaining to investigate Bassell.

"Clearly right now we're talking about teachers, but for students, what is being done," said one parent. "If anybody wants to come forward and share any incidents, what's being done?"

Another big concern parents expressed is how and when Bussell will be replaced, most likely for next school year.

There's not much school officials can tell them while he's still an employee, and their investigation continues.

