16-year-old in critical condition after being shot following dispute in Queens: police sources

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found shot in Queens on Wednesday.

Police responded to a 911 call and found the teen unconscious and unresponsive at 171-42 Liberty Ave. in Jamaica.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Police sources say the victim got off a bus at the location, where he got into a dispute with a suspect who then shot him in the chest.

They say the victim then crossed the street and collapsed, which is where police found him.

Suspect is described as a male wearing a black vest, grey-hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and a black backpack. He fled eastbound on Liberty Avenue.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

