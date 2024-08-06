Man critically injured after shooting outside smoke shop in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL (WABC) -- A man was shot six times outside of a smoke shop in the Richmond Hill section of Queens.

The shooting happened on Jamaica Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The 34-year-old man was shot four times in the torso and twice in the right arm.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

Two men fled on foot, westbound on Jamaica Avenue and then south on Lefferts Boulevard. No arrests have been made

A witness said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a girl who the victim tried to talk to after she bought water in the store.

Her male friend emerged from the car, confronted the victim about talking to her and shot him multiple times.

