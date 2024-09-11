Man dies after being shot in head in East Elmhurst, Queens; police searching for gunman

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A man is dead after being shot in the head in Queens on Wednesday, according to police.
The shooting happened at 25-16 Humphreys St. in East Elmhurst just after 4:30 p.m.
Police say there appeared to be some kind of dispute on the street before a man in his 20's was shot in the head.
He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
