Man dies after being shot in head in East Elmhurst, Queens; police searching for gunman

Shannon Sohn is live from NewsCopter 7 with the latest on the man shot in Queens.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A man is dead after being shot in the head in Queens on Wednesday, according to police.

The shooting happened at 25-16 Humphreys St. in East Elmhurst just after 4:30 p.m.

Police say there appeared to be some kind of dispute on the street before a man in his 20's was shot in the head.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

