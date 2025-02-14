14-year-old boy in critical condition after being stabbed in Sunnyside, Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being stabbed in Queens on Friday, according to police.

Officers responded to Queens Boulevard and 38th Street in Sunnyside around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police found a 14-year-old boy, who was stabbed in the abdomen.

EMS rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, but police say they are looking for a group of about 10 people.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.