14-year-old boy in critical condition after being stabbed in Sunnyside, Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being stabbed in Queens on Friday, according to police.
Officers responded to Queens Boulevard and 38th Street in Sunnyside around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police found a 14-year-old boy, who was stabbed in the abdomen.
EMS rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.
No arrests have been made, but police say they are looking for a group of about 10 people.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
